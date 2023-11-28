CWC 2023: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Became Wikipedia's Most-Visited Personalities In October-November

The ICC World Cup 2023 helped the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma touch new heights in terms of their popularity with their Wikipedia pages becoming the most visited on the website in the month of October and November.

Kohli and Rohit, who played crucial roles in India reaching the World Cup final in Ahmedabad earlier this month, pipped the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in terms of hits on their Wikipedia pages.

Rohirat duo surpasses Ronaldo-Messi

While Kohli had over 5 million visitors on the Wiki page, Rohit was a close second with more than 4.7 million.

Ronaldo (4.4 million+) and Messi (4.3 million+) trailed the Indian cricket legends to take third and fourth positions, respectively.

Most visited Wikipedia pages worldwide during Oct-Nov:

Virat Kohli - 5M+

Rohit Sharma - 4.7 M+

Cristiano Ronaldo - 4.4M+

Leo Messi - 4.3M+

Kohli was the Player of the World Cup with 765 runs, followed by Rohit in second place with 597 but their still ended up on the losing side in the final as India suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Australia by 6 wickets.

Record viewership on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar

The World Cup itself was a massive success for the host broadcasters as 518 million fans watched the matches on the Star Sports channels on television while 295 million witnessed it on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Both platforms registered record viewership during the tournament.

The India vs Australia summit clash created a record peak viewership of nearly 5.9 crore on Disney+Hotstar, despite the host nation's loss. It even surpassed the peak concurrency of 5.3 crore viewership recorded in the India-New Zealand semifinal match.

The India vs Pakistan league match of the World Cup last month had recorded a peak concurrency of 3.5 crore.