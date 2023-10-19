 CWC 2023: Injured Pakistan Opener Fakhar Zaman, Fever-Hit Salman Agha Ruled Out vs Australia
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: Injured Pakistan Opener Fakhar Zaman, Fever-Hit Salman Agha Ruled Out vs Australia

CWC 2023: Injured Pakistan Opener Fakhar Zaman, Fever-Hit Salman Agha Ruled Out vs Australia

AUS vs PAK: Six players in the Pakistan squad got viral fever after landing in Bengaluru earlier this week.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan will not have injured opener Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha available for selection for their ICC World Cup 2023 match against Australia in Bengaluru on Friday. Zaman is recovering from a knee injury while Agha is recuperating from a bout of fever.

"Fakhar Zaman is being treated for a knee injury, he is expected to be available for selection next week," Pakistan media manager said in a statement on Thursday.

"Salman Ali Agha developed a fever after last day's (Wednesday) training session and he is recovering from it. All other players in the 15-member main squad are doing well."

Read Also
PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: Pakistan Squad Hit By Viral Fever Ahead Of Crucial Australia Clash, 6 Players...
article-image

Zaman has played only match in the tournament so far, Pakistan's tournament opener against Netherlands at Hyderabad. He made 12 runs in that match.

Abdullah Shafique, who has replaced Zaman as opener, made 113 against Sri Lanka and 20 against India.

Viral Spread in Bengaluru

The ‘Garden City’ has witnessed several cases of viral fever in the past few months though it could have been a case of weather change that led to minor health issues to the members of the visiting team.

Read Also
CWC 2023: PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Messed Up Pakistan Journalists' Visa Applications For World Cup...
article-image

“Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel’s observation,” Ahsan Iftikhar told PTI on Tuesday.

He also confirmed that skipper and batting mainstay Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi were doing fine.

"Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation," a PCB spokesperson told Geo.tv.

Pakistan are currently fourth on the points table with two wins from three games while Australia have one victory from three.

Read Also
From Haris Rauf To Shadab Khan: Pakistan Cricketers In India Make A Political Statement By Putting...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Bowls After 6 Years, Once Said 'Mera Action Bhagwan Ne Itna Ganda...

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Bowls After 6 Years, Once Said 'Mera Action Bhagwan Ne Itna Ganda...

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Jadeja, Bumrah Help India Restrict Bangladesh To 256/8 In Pune After Tanzid,...

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Jadeja, Bumrah Help India Restrict Bangladesh To 256/8 In Pune After Tanzid,...

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Pune Crowd Goes Delirious As Virat Kohli Bowls With His Weird Action

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Pune Crowd Goes Delirious As Virat Kohli Bowls With His Weird Action

CWC 2023: PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Messed Up Pakistan Journalists' Visa Applications For World Cup...

CWC 2023: PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Messed Up Pakistan Journalists' Visa Applications For World Cup...

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Bowls For First Time In 6 Years In ODIs, Completes Hardik Pandya's...

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Bowls For First Time In 6 Years In ODIs, Completes Hardik Pandya's...