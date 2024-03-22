 CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's Iconic Smile Goes Viral After Ex-Skipper Affects Run-Out
CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's Iconic Smile Goes Viral After Ex-Skipper Affects Run-Out

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's Iconic Smile Goes Viral After Ex-Skipper Affects Run-Out

MS Dhoni's iconic smile has gone viral after the ex-CSK captain affected a run-out in the IPL 2024 opener.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni affected a brilliant run-out. | (Credits: Screengrab)

After affecting a brilliant run-out in the IPL 2024 opener between the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, MS Dhoni came up with his iconic smile. The video of the same went viral on social media as Dhoni affected the dismissal in the final ball of the innings.

The incident occurred in the last ball of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's innings as Dinesh Karthik missed the ball, but ran through. Dhoni grabbed the ball quickly and aimed at the stumps, hitting it successfully, thereby running Anuj Rawat out, in the process. The Royal Challengers thereby set 174 to win for the defending champions in the tournament opener.

