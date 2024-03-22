'Shouldn't Come As A Surprise To You': Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals Passing On CSK Captaincy Baton By MS Dhoni In IPL 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

The newly appointed Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that MS Dhoni decided to pass on the captaincy baton to him in the last IPL season. In the IPL 2023, Dhoni led CSK to a record-equalling fifth triumph, making him the joint-most successful captain alongside former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in the history of the cash-rich T20 league.

Ahead of IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings management pulled off a massive surprise by announcing the departure of MS Dhoni as a captain and handing over the leadership role to Gaikwad.

In an official statement, CSK stated that it was MS Dhoni who actually handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad through a smooth transition process. The Pune-born cricketer will become the fourth player after Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja to lead CSK when the defending champions take on RCB in the IPL 2024 opener in Chepauk.

'Mahi Bhai hinted about captaincy in last IPL season': Ruturaj Gaikwad

In a video released by Indian Premier League (IPL) on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that MS Dhoni hinted about a change in captaincy in IPL 2023 and asked to be ready as he decided to handover the leadership to him.

The 27-year-old added that Dhoni made him involved match simulation in order to be ready to take over the captaincy duties.

"Last year, Mahi bhai had hinted about captaincy, that be ready & this shouldn't come as a surprise to you." new CSK skipper said.

"When I came to the camp, he made me involved in some of the match simulations and back of the mind it was there, a week ago, he told I have decide this." Gaikwad added.

MS Dhoni resigned as a captain and handed over leadership role to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022. The change of guard in captaincy turned out to be unsuccessful as CSK suffered six losses in 8 matches and Dhoni was reinstated as a captain.

MS Dhoni continued to lead the team in IPL 2023 and completed an incredible comeback with fifth IPL triumph, making Chennai Super Kings the second team after Mumbai Indians to achieve this milestone in the history of Indian Premier League.