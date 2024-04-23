CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 39: MS Dhoni Hits Last-Ball 4 After Rituraj Gaikwad & Shivam Dube Carnage In Chennai's Total Of 210/4

Mid-Innings Score:

Chennai Super Kings posted 210 for 4 in 20 overs after a captain's knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube at the jam-packed Chepauk stadium.

Gaikwad played through the innings and remained unbeaten on 108 off 60 balls which consisted of 12 fours and three sixes. Dube played a destructive cameo once again hitting 66 off 27 balls that had a staggering 7 maximums and three boundaries.

It was the 104-run stand between Gaikwad and Dube which propelled Chennai's target past the 200-run mark.

MS Dhoni made a guest appearance as well, finishing the match with a four which triggered a deafening noise which was just more than when Thala entered the ground after Dube's dismissal on the penultimate delivery of the match.

Toss Update:

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in Match 39 of IPL 2024 at Chepauk.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Pitch Report:

"We are very central on this lovely playing surface. To the right, it is about 66m and only one meter bigger on the left side. Down the ground it is 78m. This feels like a wicket of two halves. The half where we are standing have some specklings of grass, but the far end has a nice even covering of grass. It is not going to be a 200 sort of wicket, it is going to be a real dogfight. There is going to be some dew today, and it will come early," reckon Ian Bishop and Matthew Hayden, who inspected the pitch before the toss.

CSK vs LSG Preview:

Vengeance will undoubtedly be at the forefront of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings' agenda as they welcome the enigmatic Lucknow Super Giants to their domain for the return leg of their IPL encounter on Tuesday. Both teams find themselves yearning to disentangle from the mid-table clutter.

In their recent clash in Lucknow, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock orchestrated a monumental opening partnership, tipping the scales in favor of Lucknow Super Giants and leveling them with Chennai Super Kings at eight points in the IPL standings.

Renowned for their prowess on home turf, the Super Kings are poised to rectify their previous defeat. Following their setback away from home, CSK is fervently aiming to reclaim their stride in the three successive home fixtures, propelling towards the playoffs.

While Lucknow Super Giants have grappled with batting inconsistencies, their potential for devastation is undeniable, particularly if their top-order finds its rhythm.