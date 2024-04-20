Video: MS Dhoni Acknowledges Fans Chanting For Him At Ekana Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash...

MS Dhoni acknowledging fans' chants for him | Credits: Twitter/SweptForASix

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni acknowledged the Lucknow crowd's chants for him during the IPL 2024 clash against hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 20.

Dhoni received a rousing reception from the crowd while striding out to bat and treated them with an entertaining cameo knock of 28 off 9 balls. His innings consisted of three fours and two sixes and at an astounding strike rate of 311.11.

In a viral video, fans of MS Dhoni was chanting for him when the veteran wicketkeeper-batter was warming up before walking out to keep the wickets. However, the 42-year-old seemingly heard the chants as he joined the hands and gestured towards the crowd.

MS Dhoni acknowledging our chants🥹💛 pic.twitter.com/NTuhdbtTGz — Navya (@SweptForASix) April 19, 2024

MS Dhoni has been receiving thunderous reception from the crowds in Vizag, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Lucknow in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. With the legendary wicketkeeper-batter likely playing his final IPL season, the fans across India don't want to miss the opportunity to witness watch him play.

Whenever Dhoni walked out to bat, the crowd went berserk as they erupted into loud cheers, chants and thunderous applause, echoing throughout the stadium like an admiration and appreciation for former Chennai Super Kings captain.