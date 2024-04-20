'MS Dhoni Walks In & Pressure Gets On To The Bowlers': Captain KL Rahul Lauds Ex-CSK Skipper's Entertaining Cameo After LSG's Win

MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni once again entertained the crowd with his cameo in the first innings of the IPL 2024 clash against Lucknow Super Gaints (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19.

Dhoni strode out to bat at no.8 with loud cheers and chants from Lucknow crowd and joined Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. As usual, the 42-year-old didn't disappoint the crowd as he treated them with an entertaining cameo knock in the final two overs of the Chennai Super Kings batting.

MS Dhoni put the finishing touch on CSK's innings with a blistering cameo, scoring an unbeaten knock 28 off 9 balls, including three fours and two sixes, at an astounding strike rate of 311.11. His knock helped the visitors post a total of 176/6.

However, MS Dhoni's effort went in vain as Chennai Super Kings couldn't defend their total. With a target of 177, Lucknow Super Giants chased it down with an over to spare. Skipper KL Rahul (82) and Quinton de Kock (54) were instrumental in LSG's win.

KL Rahul lauds MS Dhoni's entertaining cameo

Despite Chennai Super Kings' defeat, MS Dhoni's entertaining cameo was a talking point of the match. LSG skipper KL Rahul was effusive of former CSK captain's cameo, stating that his bowlers felt the pressure of Dhoni's presence at the crease.

Rahul added that MS Dhoni has been an intimidating for the opposition whenever he walks out to bat.

"It's MSD. He walks in and the pressure gets to the bowlers. That's the presence and intimidation he's had over teams, opposition, and bowlers." LSG captain said at the post-match presentation.

"We have a young team and this is the first time they were put under pressure by a huge figure like MS and the crowd was really really loud." he added.

During his cameo knock, MS Dhoni scripted history as he became the wicketkeeper to amass 5000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League. He also surpassed former RCB batter AB de Villiers' s tally 5162 runs to become the sixth leading run-getter in IPL.

In the ongoing season of the tournament, MS Dhoni has batted down the order and scored 87 at a strike rate of 255.55 in five innings so far.