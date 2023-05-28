 CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live & Top Moments: Gujarat Titans seek to capitalise on familiar conditions against MS Dhoni's yellow army
Live Updates

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Follow live score and latest updates of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
28 May 2023 06:06 PM IST

CSK coach makes its way to the stadium. Huge MS Dhoni fans as usual irrespective if the match is being played in the backyard of the opposition  

28 May 2023 06:06 PM IST
28 May 2023 06:06 PM IST

Two very competitive teams, two very strong teams. Coaches give their verdict ahead of the mouth-watering clash 

28 May 2023 06:06 PM IST

Shubman Gill will undoubtedly be a major concern for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The talented batsman has been in exceptional form, having already notched up three centuries and four half-centuries. His remarkable performance has established him as a dominant force, and he will be eager to assert his authority once again in the upcoming match.

28 May 2023 06:06 PM IST

Inclement weather poses a major worry for fans as rain is anticipated to disrupt the proceedings of the final match. A similar situation occurred in the previous encounter against the Mumbai Indians, where the match was delayed due to rainfall.

28 May 2023 05:33 PM IST

All roads in Ahmedabad will lead to the Narendra Modi Stadium, as it’s the final showdown. After 73 matches, two of the most consistent teams are pitted against each other to prove who will be the King of Tata IPL 2023.Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in a titanic battle

28 May 2023 05:33 PM IST

Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL Final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans 

