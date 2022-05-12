CSK unfollow Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram, sparks rumours of rift

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has unfollowed Ravindra Jadeja amidst reports of a rift between the all-rounder and the IPL team.

Jadeja, who has been with the Chennai franchise for almost 10 years, was ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2022 due to a rib injury, which he suffered during the clash against (RCB) on May 4.

Jadeja’s exit and being unfollowed by CSK sparked rumours of a rift with the franchise.

This has led to speculation on social media that Jadeja left the season abruptly because of some issues with the team.

The all-rounder was retained by CSK for Rs 16 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He was also appointed captain of the team, just a couple of days before the start of the tournament.

However, under Jadeja’s leadership, CSK lost six games from their eight outings. He then relinquished the captaincy citing loss of form and MS Dhoni was appointed captain again.

Jadeja has managed 116 runs in 10 games at an average of 19.33 with the best score of 26*.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:50 PM IST