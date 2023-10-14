 Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Sentence Of 99 Lashes Due To 'Adultery' If He Steps Foot In Iran Again: Reports
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo hugging an Iranian woman. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Legendary Portuguese footballer Crisitiano Ronaldo could potentially face a sentence of 99 lashes for adultery if he steps foot in Iran in the future. Such reports surfaced after Ronaldo received a warm welcome with Iran ahead of his game against Persepolis in the Asian Champions League group stage. However, he also hugged and kissed a female fan, who gifted him some portraits.

According to the law in Iran, such acts are considered adultery when involving a woman, who is not one's spouse. The veteran footballer also went on to gift one of his jerseys to the fan, named Fatima Hamami, who has 85% body paralysis. Ronaldo hugged her to show gratitude for the gifts. The sentence is likely to be carried out if Ronaldo returns to the country in the future.

Sentence could be quashed if Cristiano Ronaldo shows remorse for his actions:

However, reports have also mentioned that the sentence could be taken back if the 38-year-old displays remorse for his actions. However, it's worth noting that, Ronaldo or his representatives are yet to issue a statement on this matter. Nevertheless, the situation has the potential to affect his team Al Nassr if they have to travel to Iran again in the future.

The Portugese striker, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016 and they have two children.

