'Cricket Is My First Love': Navjot Singh Sidhu To Return To Commentary In IPL 2024

Set to be back in the commentary box after a decade with the upcoming IPL, flamboyant former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu says the glitzy league would help decide the T20 World Cup squad of not just India but also other countries.

After a decade-long stint in the unforgiving world of politics, Sidhu and his 'Sidhuisms' will be back on air starting with the IPL, which precedes the T20 World Cup in June. It has been a while since the 60-year-old held the mic but three days from his "first" commentary comeback, the former India opener was as gung-ho as ever.

"Boss, cricket is my first love. If your hobby becomes your profession there is nothing better than that. A duckling would never forget how to swim, I will take to commentary like a fish takes to water,"

In the early years of the IPL, Sidhu provided the X factor to the commentary box and the stupendous success behind the mic made him a prominent face in the entertainment world where he was paid handsomely to appear on a comedy shows.

"I did not know if this is something I could do" - Navjot Singh Sidhu

The money was a lot more than what he could make as an established India cricketer but Sidhu said he was never in it for the big bucks.

"I left cricket and joined commentary and I did not know if this is something I could do. I was not very confident (initially) but 10-15 days into the World Cup, the word Sidhuism came up. I was walking in a lane no one was walking. It was the lane of Sidhuism.

"From Rs 60-70 lakh for the the whole tournament, I was taking Rs 25 lakh per day in IPL. The satisfaction was not with money, the satisfaction was that time would fly. It was beautiful."

"I would rate Kohli as the greatest Indian batsmen" - Navjot Singh Sidhu

Do the veteran batters still add value to the T20 squad?

"They will be needed there. These are giants of cricketing world. Form is like the morning dew, it can elude you but class of these people has stamp of authority.

"I would rate Kohli as the greatest Indian batsmen for the simple reason, his fitness, he is getting fitter with age like old wine does. Technically very sound and he has the uncanny knack of adapting to all three formats, same goes for Rohit," Sidhu explained in his inimitable style.

Several reports have dominated in recent times that Kohli is likely to be dropped from the India's T20 World Cup squad despite being the leading run-getter in its history.