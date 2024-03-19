'Rohit & Hardik Seating Separately': Netizens Slam MI Theme Song For IPL 2024 Amid Captaincy Row; Watch

Mumbai Indians released their new theme song. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With the five-time champions Mumbai Indians releasing their theme song ahead of IPL 2024, netizens have raised various questions from the video released on Monday (March 18th). Social media users have spotted discrepancies regarding Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, with the former being shown in the video a lot less despite leading the franchise to 5 titles.

The theme song named 'Mumbai meri jaan' shows different players including Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya engaging in various activities on the streets of the financial capital city of India. Although the video starts with Rohit Sharma, the veteran opening batter is not shown any further until the final part when the entire squad gathers.

Moreover, netizens have also spotted how distant Rohit and Hardik are sitting at the end of the video. In December, the franchise pulled off a shock move by removing Rohit Sharma as captain, with Hardik replacing him after coming in from the Gujarat Titans.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the theme song:

Last frame lmao🤣🤣🤣

Rohit & Hardik seating separately and to add that Bumrah is standing between them in the back🤣🤣

Unreal bc🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/zBBMf4o23q — Amio (@amio_264) March 18, 2024

These people don't have any shame as to how their captain is respected 5 times Champion Leader, now the fans will kick their ass



RIP HARDIK PANDYA https://t.co/RS0M72fs87 — Ashish Burman (@AshishxBurman) March 18, 2024

Bunch of clowns knowing what's happening leaving that big space between haddik and rohit and hardik acting is so weird https://t.co/yoGoP6zZiV — boxboom (@boxxxxboom) March 18, 2024

MI had everything greatest captain great team so many Indians captaincy options



But shameless franchise one decision asked for their downfall https://t.co/BFoq2euIun — Aman (@466776666tt) March 19, 2024

The fact that Rohit was only there just for the last photo 😂 https://t.co/iLm3wmqmiV — 🌱 (@Bhajipav_master) March 18, 2024

Looks like @mipaltan shot most of the shots of Hardik when Rohit, SKY and Bumrah were not around.

At the last shot when they do come together, it is COLD as F*%K 🥶😅



Its just not looking great at the MOMENT!#RohitSharma #MumbaiIndians https://t.co/YQuhAxO4vv — Maverick (@MaverickGowda) March 18, 2024

I want Rohit to do well this season but don’t want this franchise to win a single fucking game. https://t.co/DwR3j40gCI — Gaurav (@wtfgauravvvv) March 18, 2024

Need a picture of Hardik and Rohit hugging and kissing on each other's cheeks then only I will believe in one family non sense 👍 https://t.co/io0p4yE2FD — Archer (@poserarcher) March 18, 2024

Kauwa said he didn't talk to Rohit till now

How come did they take this pic?

Also observe that both didn't have any video instance with each other.



Kuch changa nahi si!!



One family ko Lun family bana diye https://t.co/PA35AeIlUW pic.twitter.com/cPmrjOW25z — Hittu💙 (@ODIG0AT) March 18, 2024

"He will always be there to help me" - Hardik Pandya on Rohit Sharma

During a press conference on Monday, Hardik brushed aside any possibility of feeling awkward while captaining Rohit Sharma, who he expects to be of massive help. The Baroda-born all-rounder elaborated:

"It will not be any different, he will always be there to help me. This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him and I just have to carry forward that. It won’t be awkward. He is going to have his hand on my shoulders. We respect fans but we focus on the sport and what is required. I focus on the controllables, fans have every right and I respect their opinion."

Mumbai Indians won their last of 5 IPL titles in 2020.