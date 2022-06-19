e-Paper Get App

Cricket icon Kapil Dev, athletics great Anju Bobby George meet on flight to Bangalore; fans love it

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

Celebrated Indian athlete Anju Bobby George on Sunday posted an image of her travelling business class with cricket legend Kapil Dev from New Delhi to Bengaluru and captioned it, "1983 and 2003 flying together from Delhi to Bangalore," leaving fans marvelling the two legends of Indian sport.

While Kapil Dev led the India team to its maiden World Cup in 1983 defeating the West Indies at Lord's, retired long jumper Anju Bobby George made history when she won bronze at the 2003 World Championships in Paris.

With the feat, she became the first Indian athlete ever to win a medal in a World Championships in athletics.

"1983 and 2003 flying together from Delhi to Bangalore. It was a surprise meeting after a few years @therealkapildev," tweeted Anju on Sunday afternoon.

Anju, who currently holds several leading posts in the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Khelo India, recently posted images of her sports foundation and wrote, "Our team and our dream place. The (athletics) track is nearing completion."

Here are a few reactions

Read Also
'Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar are best': Kapil Dev on the greatest cricketers he bowled to in his...
article-image
HomeSportsCricket icon Kapil Dev, athletics great Anju Bobby George meet on flight to Bangalore; fans love it

RECENT STORIES

Key takeaways from top military brass’ briefing on Agnipath scheme

Key takeaways from top military brass’ briefing on Agnipath scheme

Four crore Indians experienced long Covid symptoms in last two years: Study

Four crore Indians experienced long Covid symptoms in last two years: Study

J&K: Two terrorists, including one from Pakistan's LeT, killed in Kupwara, encounter underway

J&K: Two terrorists, including one from Pakistan's LeT, killed in Kupwara, encounter underway

See pics: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama offers tea, buns to people amidst severe fuel...

See pics: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama offers tea, buns to people amidst severe fuel...

44th Chess Olympiad: PM Narendra Modi to launch historic torch relay

44th Chess Olympiad: PM Narendra Modi to launch historic torch relay