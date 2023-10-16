 Cricket Approved By IOC For 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: 'It Will Boost Cricket’s Growing International Popularity', Says Nita Ambani
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCricket Approved By IOC For 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: 'It Will Boost Cricket’s Growing International Popularity', Says Nita Ambani

Cricket Approved By IOC For 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: 'It Will Boost Cricket’s Growing International Popularity', Says Nita Ambani

The International Olympic Committee has voted for cricket to return in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Cricket confirmed as one of the 5 sports to return in Los Angeles olympics. | (Credits: Twitter)

Cricket will be a part of the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 and will make its return after 128 years to the multi-sport extravaganza, announced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday.

Read Also
Watch: PM Modi Says 'India Eager To Organise 2036 Olympics, Will Leave No Stone Unturned In Hosting'
article-image

The 2028 event will also include sports like baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash and flag football. The proposal from Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 to include these games in the programme was accepted at the ongoing 141st IOC session being held at Mumbai.

Cricket made its sole appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics in which Great Britain defeated France in the final. But it is played in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as well. Two IOC members opposed the proposal and one abstained from voting.

Read Also
IOC President Thomas Bach: “Reliance Foundation’s work exactly reflects our Olympic values and...
article-image

"I'm delighted that this historic resolution was passed" - Nita Ambani

The inclusion of Cricket at the Olympics was welcomed by Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance foundation and IOC board member.

"As an IOC member, a proud Indian, and an ardent cricket fan, I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include Cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028! Cricket is one of the most loved sports globally, and the second most watched. For 1.4 billion Indians, cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion! So I'm delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the 141st IOC Session taking place right here in our country in Mumbai" Nita Ambani said.

The IOC session in Mumbai was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cricket Approved By IOC For 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: 'It Will Boost Cricket’s Growing...

Cricket Approved By IOC For 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: 'It Will Boost Cricket’s Growing...

ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Delhi Sach Mein Dil Waalon Ki Hai', Rashid Khan Credits Crowd Support Behind...

ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Delhi Sach Mein Dil Waalon Ki Hai', Rashid Khan Credits Crowd Support Behind...

Brazil Football Legend Ronaldinho Lands In Kolkata As Enthusiastic Crowds Welcome Him; Watch

Brazil Football Legend Ronaldinho Lands In Kolkata As Enthusiastic Crowds Welcome Him; Watch

CWC 2023: 'They’ll Meet The Same Fate As Bob Woolmer', Abdul Razzaq’s Shocking Remark After...

CWC 2023: 'They’ll Meet The Same Fate As Bob Woolmer', Abdul Razzaq’s Shocking Remark After...

CWC 2023: Biggest Upsets Created Against England In World Cup History

CWC 2023: Biggest Upsets Created Against England In World Cup History