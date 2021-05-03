Covid grips top Indian archer: Jayanta Talukdar in ICU after testing positive

Guwahati, May 3: Top Indian archer Jayanta Talukdar has been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati after testing positive for Covid-19.

Talukdar, who was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 2006 Doha and 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for low oxygen levels, according to the Olympics channel quoting news sources.

Talukdar, who represented the country at the 2012 London Olympics, was among eight shortlisted archers who competed in the trials to select the archery team for the Tokyo Olympics in March.