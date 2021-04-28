Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal's Olympic hopes threatened by Malaysia's travel ban due to India's worsening Covid-19 situation

New Delhi: Malaysia putting a temporary ban on flights from India may just prove to be the death knell for Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal's hopes of qualifying for this year's Tokyo Olympics. The travel ban, which has been implemented in response to the worsening Covid-19 situation in India, has put doubts over whether the Indian contingent will be able to take part in the Malaysian Open, which will be held from May 25 to 30.

The tournament is the last major event in the Olympic qualification calendar which means that not being able to participate would prove to be the end of any chances that Srikanth or Saina have of making into the top 16 of the men's and women's Race to Tokyo rankings respectively. Srikanth is currently 20th on the standings while Saina is 22nd.

The Badminton World Federation, Badminton Association of Malaysia or the Badminton Association of India are yet to comment on to what extent the travel ban will affect the chances of Indians participating in the tournament.