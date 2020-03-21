Coronavirus in Italy: Juventus megastar Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend test positive for COVID-19

Juventus megastar Paulo Dybala became the most high-profile footballer to test positive for coronavirus. The Bianconeri star is the third to test positive after Daniele Rugani and World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi. His girlfriend, Oriana also tested positive.

He wrote on social media: "Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that we have just received the results of the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I tested positive.