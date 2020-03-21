Coronavirus in Italy: Juventus megastar Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend test positive for COVID-19

Juventus megastar Paulo Dybala became the most high-profile footballer to test positive for coronavirus. The Bianconeri star is the third to test positive after Daniele Rugani and World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi. His girlfriend, Oriana also tested positive.
He wrote on social media: "Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that we have just received the results of the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I tested positive.
Italy on Saturday reported 793 new coronavirus deaths, a one-day record that saw its toll shoot up to 4,825 -- 38.3 percent of the world's total.The number of COVID-19 infections rose by 6,557 to 53,578, another record.The total number of fatalities in the northern Lombardy regions around Milan surpassed 3,000. It accounts for nearly two-thirds of Italy's fatalities.Italy has reported 1,420 deaths since Friday, a grim figure that suggests the pandemic is breaking through the government's various containment and social distancing measures.
The Mediterranean nation of 60 million has been under an effective lockdown since March 12, when public gatherings were banned and most stores shuttered.Police were out in force across the streets of Rome on Saturday, checking documents and fining those outside without a valid reason, such as buying groceries.
