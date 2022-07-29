Commonwealth Games 2022 kick off: Here's India's schedule for today

A grand opening ceremony was held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday, declaring the 2022 Commonwealth Games officially open | PTI

The 2022 Commonwealth Games was officially declared open, after a grand opening ceremony was held at theAlexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday.

The Commonwealth Games are a quadrennial international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. The event was first held in 1930, and, with the exception of 1942 and 1946 (cancelled due to World War II), have successively run every four years since.

India, the Commonwealth’s most populous country, is not generally known as a sporting powerhouse — except for cricket — but it has regularly performed well at the Games.

Its athletes came third in the medals table behind hosts Australia, and England, at the Gold Coast and were in the top five at the previous four.

What's India's schedule on Friday?

All times are IST (Courtesy: Hindustan Times)

1:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Tania Choudhury in Women’s Sectional Play Round 1

1:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – India vs New Zealand in Triple Sectional Play Round 1

2:00 PM: Table Tennis – India vs South Africa Group 2 Match

3:11 PM: Swimming - Kushagra Rawat in 400m Men’s Freestyle Heat

3:25 PM: Cycling – Men’s 400m Team Pursuit Qualification

3:30 PM: Cricket – India vs Australia Group A Match

3:31 PM: Triathlon – Adarsh and Vishwanath in Men’s Individual Sprint Distance

4:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Men’s Triple Sectional Play Round 2 vs Scotland

4:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Tania Choudhury in Women’s Sectional Play Round 2

4:03 PM: Swimming – Sajan Prakash in Men’s 50m Butterfly Heat

4:12 PM: Cycling – Women’s team sprint qualification

4:29 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 100m Backstroke Heat

4:30 PM: Table Tennis – India vs Barbados Group 3 Match

4:30 PM: Gymnastics – Yogeshwar Singh, Satyajit Mondal, Saif Tamboli in Men’s Artistic Qualification

4:46 PM: Cycling – Men’s team sprint qualification

5:00 PM: Boxing – Shiva Thapa in Round of 32

6:30 PM: Badminton – India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles

6:30 PM: Women’s Hockey – India s Ghana

7:00 PM: Triathlon – Sanjana and Pragnya Mohan in Women’s Individual Sprint Distance

7:30 PM: Lawn Bowl – Women’s Fours sectional play Round of 32 India vs Cook Islands

8:30 PM: Table Tennis – India vs Fiji Women’s Group 2 Match

9:50 PM: Cycling - Men’s team 4000m Pursuit Final

10:25 PM: Cycling - Women’s team 4000m Pursuit Final

10:30 PM: Lawn Bowl – India vs Falkland Islands Men’s Pair Sectional Play Round 2

10:33 PM: Cycling – Men’s team Sprint final

11:00 PM: Table Tennis – India vs Singapore Men’s team Group 3 Match

11:00 PM: Squash – Anahat Singh Women’s Single Round of 64

11:45 PM: Squash – Abhay Singh Men’s Single Round of 64