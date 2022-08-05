Commonwealth Games 2022: Canada's hockey defender Balraj Panesar grabs England players by neck, gets red card

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Canada’s hockey defender Balraj Panesar was shown a red card during their final group stage match against England in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Things got heated as England put on an aggressive approach to carve out a win by a margin of 15 goals to leapfrog India and finish on top in Pool B. Things reached a boiling point at the half-hour mark.

England were leading 4-1 and were looking for the fifth goal when Panesar got into a scramble with forward Chris Griffiths.

What looked like a minor altercation soon turned into a full-fledged fight, with Panesar holding Griffiths by the neck, and trying to push him to the ground.

Both sets of players intervened and the referee had no hesitation to suspend Panesar from rest of the match, while sending Griffiths to the sin bin for 10 minutes.