Commonwealth Games 2022: All you need to know about cricket at Birmingham event, full India women's squad

Indian women's cricket team | BCCI

India's women's cricket team will make their debut in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham beginning on July 29.

Cricket is returning to CWG for the first time in 24 years, with the first women's tournament to be played out at the multi-sport event.

Eight sides will take part across 16 matches at Edgbaston, with a winner crowned and all the medals finalised on August 7.

India are in Group A along with Australia, Barbados and Pakistan, while Group B has hosts England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

India will play their opening game against Meg Lanning's Australia on July 29. India will play arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31.

Cricket has featured only once before at the Commonwealth Games—as a 16-team tournament on the men's side—at the Kuala Lumpur Games, back in 1998.

South Africa claimed gold by beating Australia in the final, chasing down a target of 184 after Shaun Pollock's 4-19 (9 overs). Mike Rindel top-scored with 67 (106 balls), with Jacques Kallis' 44 ensuring victory.

In the bronze-medal match, Chris Harris was crucial with both bat and ball, joint top-scoring with unbeaten 56 before taking 2/20 (7.4) in a 51-run victory.

India women’s squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Sneh Rana

STAND BY: Richa Ghosh, Simran Dil Bahadur, Poonam Yadav