'Come Out Of Experimental Mode': Ex-PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Slams Pakistan's Flop Batting In 4th T20I vs England (VIDEO)

Ramiz Raja unhappy with Pakistan's experimenting batting combination | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan cricketer and PCB chief Ramiz Raja expressed his disappointment with the team's flop middle-order batting in the seven-wicket defeat in the fourth and final match of the T20I series against England at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, May 30.

After putting to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler, Pakistan were bundled out for 157 in 19.5 overs. The middle-order batters, including Fakhar Zaman (9), Shadab Khan (0) and Azam Khan (0) failed to deliver with the bat. Usman Khan was top-scorer with an innings of 38 off 21 balls, while skipper Babar Azam scored 36 off 22 balls.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja is of the opinion that experimentation led to mess in Pakistan's batting combination. Former Pakistan cricketer added that Pakistan don't have players who can play aggressive brand of cricket in T20 cricket.

"First and foremost, come out of the experimental mode and go with proper combination. Please, come out of the strike rate phobia as you (Pakistan) don't have that kind of players in the team. Pakistan messed entire batting combination just on the basis of the strike rate." Ramiz said on his YT video.

Pakistan batters have always been questioned for their strike rate in the T20 cricket. The likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have often been criticized for their conservative approach in the shortest format of the game. Shadab Khan wasn't up to the mark with the bat despite batting at no.5 in the recently T20I series against England.