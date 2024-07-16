Colombia Soccer Federation Head And His Son Arrested After Copa America Final Chaos

With the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia witnessing chaos before the start, President of the Colombian Soccer Federation Ramon Jesurun has been arrested. As per Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report, Jerasun and his son are facing allegations of fighting police officials on their way to the stadium.

The marquee final at the Hard Rock Stadium was marred by issues, hours before it began. Fans who were without wickets tried to enter the stadium through security, filling the stands. It later began causing overcrowding when those with tickets arrived, causing a delay of more than an hour as the officials struggled to contain the situation.

Jesurun and his son reportedly fought multiple security personnel after the match. According to WPLG television station in Miami:

"Both father and son 'became irate' at a guard and began 'shouting' at him, police said. The arrest report states the altercation became physical after a security guard asked the men, 'yelling in (the guard’s) face. That led the elder Jesurún to step forward and push the guard, police said; his son then followed up by grabbing the guard’s neck and punching him. According to the arrest report, that guard later required hospitalization at Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach."

Argentina brush aside Colombia for their 16th Copa America title:

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez capitalised on a through ball from Giovani Lo Celso to deceive Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas as Argentina fans went berserk. It was the only goal from Argentina and it was enough to propel them to a record 16th Copa America title.

Following the match, Angel Di Maria retired from internationals by issuing a statement, as quoted by Al Jazeera:

"The truth is, this was written, it was this way. I dreamed it, I dreamed that I would arrive to the final and win it and retire in this way. I have so many beautiful feelings and I am eternally grateful to this generation and today I am leaving in this way with a title."