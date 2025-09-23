Shreyas Iyer Opts Out Of 2nd Four-Day Match Against Australia 'A': Shreyas Iyer's Father Unavailable For Comment When Contacted By FPJ

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer sprung a surprise prior to the second four-day match between India ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’ in Lucknow when he decided to return back to Mumbai relinquishing his captaincy duties citing ‘personal reasons’.

Wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Jurel was named as the skipper in his absence for the match that began on Tuesday.

Iyer, who was not part of the India squad for the England tour and the ongoing Asia Cup, was not in the best form in the first match with scores of 8 and 13 not helping his cause.

When The Free Press Journal contacted Shreyas’s father Santosh Iyer, he was unavailable for comment regarding the developments.

Nothing is known at the moment beyond Iyer informing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about him returning to Mumbai due to ‘personal reasons’.

With the Indian selectors led by Ajit Agarkar set to meet later this week to pick the squad for the upcoming West Indies tour of India starting October 2, Iyer’s place in the squad appears tentative at the moment.

An inconsistent Karun Nair is expected to be axed while Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal, who are in sizzling form with scores of 140 and 150 in the drawn opening match would fancy their chances of making it to the squad.

Iyer was in rollicking form at IPL 2025 where he scored in excess of 600 runs but has surprisingly fallen out of favour with the Indian selectors.

India will be playing a two-match Test series with the West Indies with the first Test beginning on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.