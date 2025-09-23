 Shreyas Iyer Opts Out Of 2nd Four-Day Match Against Australia 'A': Shreyas Iyer's Father Unavailable For Comment When Contacted By FPJ
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShreyas Iyer Opts Out Of 2nd Four-Day Match Against Australia 'A': Shreyas Iyer's Father Unavailable For Comment When Contacted By FPJ

Shreyas Iyer Opts Out Of 2nd Four-Day Match Against Australia 'A': Shreyas Iyer's Father Unavailable For Comment When Contacted By FPJ

Iyer, who was not part of the India squad for the England tour and the ongoing Asia Cup, was not in the best form in the first match with scores of 8 and 13 not helping his cause

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
article-image

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer sprung a surprise prior to the second four-day match between India ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’ in Lucknow when he decided to return back to Mumbai relinquishing his captaincy duties citing ‘personal reasons’.

Wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Jurel was named as the skipper in his absence for the match that began on Tuesday.

Iyer, who was not part of the India squad for the England tour and the ongoing Asia Cup, was not in the best form in the first match with scores of 8 and 13 not helping his cause.

When The Free Press Journal contacted Shreyas’s father Santosh Iyer, he was unavailable for comment regarding the developments.

FPJ Shorts
Shreyas Iyer Communicates With BCCI, Requests Break From Red‑Ball Cricket: Reports
Shreyas Iyer Communicates With BCCI, Requests Break From Red‑Ball Cricket: Reports
“Sorry Sir I Won’t Be Left With Anything...': Uber Driver Praised For Polite Cancellation
“Sorry Sir I Won’t Be Left With Anything...': Uber Driver Praised For Polite Cancellation
Booking & Check-In Services May Be Temporarily Unavailable: Akasa Air
Booking & Check-In Services May Be Temporarily Unavailable: Akasa Air
Maharashtra News: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Support During Marathwada Flood Crisis; Ministers To Tour Flood-Hit Areas (VIDEO)
Maharashtra News: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Support During Marathwada Flood Crisis; Ministers To Tour Flood-Hit Areas (VIDEO)
Read Also
Shreyas Iyer No Longer Part Of India A Team, Leaves Captaincy Hours Before 2nd Match Against...
article-image

Nothing is known at the moment beyond Iyer informing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about him returning to Mumbai due to ‘personal reasons’.

With the Indian selectors led by Ajit Agarkar set to meet later this week to pick the squad for the upcoming West Indies tour of India starting October 2, Iyer’s place in the squad appears tentative at the moment.

An inconsistent Karun Nair is expected to be axed while Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal, who are in sizzling form with scores of 140 and 150 in the drawn opening match would fancy their chances of making it to the squad.

Iyer was in rollicking form at IPL 2025 where he scored in excess of 600 runs but has surprisingly fallen out of favour with the Indian selectors.

Read Also
'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer,...
article-image

India will be playing a two-match Test series with the West Indies with the first Test beginning on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shreyas Iyer Communicates With BCCI, Requests Break From Red‑Ball Cricket: Reports

Shreyas Iyer Communicates With BCCI, Requests Break From Red‑Ball Cricket: Reports

India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Thrilling...

India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Thrilling...

Shreyas Iyer Opts Out Of 2nd Four-Day Match Against Australia 'A': Shreyas Iyer's Father Unavailable...

Shreyas Iyer Opts Out Of 2nd Four-Day Match Against Australia 'A': Shreyas Iyer's Father Unavailable...

'Wishing You A Day Filled With…': Al Nassr Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Saudi National...

'Wishing You A Day Filled With…': Al Nassr Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Saudi National...

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Pakistan Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First...

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Pakistan Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First...