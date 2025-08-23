 Cluster IX CBSE Volleyball: Millennium Public School Girls Bag A Grand Treble
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCluster IX CBSE Volleyball: Millennium Public School Girls Bag A Grand Treble

Cluster IX CBSE Volleyball: Millennium Public School Girls Bag A Grand Treble

Orchid School, Pune scored a hard fought win over Navy Children's School, Goa to lift the Boys Under-19 title

Irfan HajiUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Millennium National School, Pune wins girls U-19 Cluster IX CBSE Volleyball Tournament. |

Schools from Pune proved they are the best in volleyball among CBSE Schools from Cluster IX, comprising Maharashtra, Goa and Dada Nagar Haveli, winning maximum titles in the tournament, hosted by the MVM International School, which concluded at their campus, here. The winners of all age groups will go on to represent Cluster IX in the All-India finals.

While Orchid School, Pune scored a hard fought win over Navy Children's School, Goa to lift the Boys Under-19 title, the girls from Millennium Public School, Pune were even better, making a clean sweep of trophies, winning in the Under-19, Under-17 and Under-14 categories.

With most of their players across the three age groups, playing for the District and State, Millennium were just too strong for their opponents, winning all the three finals in straight games. Yet, one player among them who caught the eye was spiker Shriya V. Picked for the Indian U-18 camp, Shriya literally towered head and shoulders over the rest with her strong jump and sweet contact with the ball.

Orchid School, Pune wins U-19 boys Cluster IX CBSE Volleyball Tournament.

Orchid School, Pune wins U-19 boys Cluster IX CBSE Volleyball Tournament. |

The boys finals were all closely contested, with the Under-19 title match the best of the day. Orchid Pune had to dig deep and also hold their nerves before prevailing 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24. With the spikers of both teams doing equally well, it was some lose serving and at times, shaky defence that proved costly for Navy Children, Goa.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad School Stabbing Case: Principal Booked For Failing To Inform Police In Time
Ahmedabad School Stabbing Case: Principal Booked For Failing To Inform Police In Time
Did Anupam Kher Call Raj Shamani 'Fake' After His Advice On Humility Was DELETED On Podcast? Video Goes VIRAL
Did Anupam Kher Call Raj Shamani 'Fake' After His Advice On Humility Was DELETED On Podcast? Video Goes VIRAL
Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur
Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur
IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

Vidya Pratishthan, Baramati did well to stave off the challenge from Sindapana Public School, Beed and win the Boys U-14 title with a 25-19, 19-25, 15-7 win.

Also winning a close match in the Boys U-17 final was New Horizon School, Arunal, who defeated Sanjeevan Public School, Panhala 25-23, 19-25, 15-7.

Read Also
MVM International To Host 2000 Players In CBSE Volleyball
article-image

Results (Finals):

U-14 (boys): Vidya Pratishthan English Medium, Baramati bt Sindapana Public School, Beed 25-19, 19-25, 15-7

U -14 (girls): Millennium National School, Pune bt New Horizon School, Arunal 25-13, 25-15

U-17 (boys): New Horizon School, Arunal bt Sanjeevan Public School, Panhala 25-23, 19-25, 15-7

U-17 (girls): Millennium National School, Pune bt New Horizon School, Arunal 25-7, 25-12

U-19 (boys): Orchid School, Pune bt Navy Children, Goa 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Municipal Cup State Volleyball Championship: Nagpur Wins Boys Title
article-image

U-19 (girls): Millennium National School, Pune bt Bal Bharti Public School, Navi Mumbai 25-8, 25-12, 25-12

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yellove Meets City Blue Skies': Rachin Ravindra Poses With Manchester City Jersey In Front Of...

'Yellove Meets City Blue Skies': Rachin Ravindra Poses With Manchester City Jersey In Front Of...

Scary Moment! Lone'er Kavanagh Lands Head First On Cage After Brutal Knockout By Charles Johnson At...

Scary Moment! Lone'er Kavanagh Lands Head First On Cage After Brutal Knockout By Charles Johnson At...

Virat Kohli Spotted In White Beard Again After Training At Lord's In London

Virat Kohli Spotted In White Beard Again After Training At Lord's In London

US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Almost Quit Tennis, Reveals Career Defining Promise Made To Parents;...

US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Almost Quit Tennis, Reveals Career Defining Promise Made To Parents;...

Tottenham Fan Stuck Behind Car Displaying 'EZE' Number Plate As Rivals Arsenal Close In On Signing...

Tottenham Fan Stuck Behind Car Displaying 'EZE' Number Plate As Rivals Arsenal Close In On Signing...