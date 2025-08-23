Cluster IX CBSE Volleyball: Millennium Public School Girls Bag A Grand Treble

Millennium National School, Pune wins girls U-19 Cluster IX CBSE Volleyball Tournament. |

Schools from Pune proved they are the best in volleyball among CBSE Schools from Cluster IX, comprising Maharashtra, Goa and Dada Nagar Haveli, winning maximum titles in the tournament, hosted by the MVM International School, which concluded at their campus, here. The winners of all age groups will go on to represent Cluster IX in the All-India finals.

While Orchid School, Pune scored a hard fought win over Navy Children's School, Goa to lift the Boys Under-19 title, the girls from Millennium Public School, Pune were even better, making a clean sweep of trophies, winning in the Under-19, Under-17 and Under-14 categories.

With most of their players across the three age groups, playing for the District and State, Millennium were just too strong for their opponents, winning all the three finals in straight games. Yet, one player among them who caught the eye was spiker Shriya V. Picked for the Indian U-18 camp, Shriya literally towered head and shoulders over the rest with her strong jump and sweet contact with the ball.

Orchid School, Pune wins U-19 boys Cluster IX CBSE Volleyball Tournament. |

The boys finals were all closely contested, with the Under-19 title match the best of the day. Orchid Pune had to dig deep and also hold their nerves before prevailing 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24. With the spikers of both teams doing equally well, it was some lose serving and at times, shaky defence that proved costly for Navy Children, Goa.

Vidya Pratishthan, Baramati did well to stave off the challenge from Sindapana Public School, Beed and win the Boys U-14 title with a 25-19, 19-25, 15-7 win.

Also winning a close match in the Boys U-17 final was New Horizon School, Arunal, who defeated Sanjeevan Public School, Panhala 25-23, 19-25, 15-7.

Read Also MVM International To Host 2000 Players In CBSE Volleyball

Results (Finals):

U-14 (boys): Vidya Pratishthan English Medium, Baramati bt Sindapana Public School, Beed 25-19, 19-25, 15-7

U -14 (girls): Millennium National School, Pune bt New Horizon School, Arunal 25-13, 25-15

U-17 (boys): New Horizon School, Arunal bt Sanjeevan Public School, Panhala 25-23, 19-25, 15-7

U-17 (girls): Millennium National School, Pune bt New Horizon School, Arunal 25-7, 25-12

U-19 (boys): Orchid School, Pune bt Navy Children, Goa 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24

Read Also Navi Mumbai Municipal Cup State Volleyball Championship: Nagpur Wins Boys Title

U-19 (girls): Millennium National School, Pune bt Bal Bharti Public School, Navi Mumbai 25-8, 25-12, 25-12