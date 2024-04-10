 BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla's Close Aide Accused Of Taking ₹10 Lakh Bribe From UP Cricketer For Indian Team Selection; FIR Lodged
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI VP Rajeev Shukla's Close Aide Accused Of Taking ₹10 Lakh Bribe From UP Cricketer For Indian Team Selection; FIR Lodged

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla's Close Aide Accused Of Taking ₹10 Lakh Bribe From UP Cricketer For Indian Team Selection; FIR Lodged

The case against Akram Saifi and two others has been registered under the IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

The close of Board of Control for Cricket for India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla's close aide, Akram Saifi, has been accused of cheating a Uttar Pradesh cricketer in the name of selecting him for the Indian Cricket Team.

The case has been registered against Akram Saifi and two others by Uttar Pradesh police for cheating and defrauding a UP cricketer for falsely promising him his selection into Team India. As per the report, the accused allegedly took the bride of INR 10 lakh on the pretext of the player's place in the India squad.

However, Uttar Pradesh player was threatened by one of the three accused when he demanded the refund of the money when he didn't fulfill his promise of the cricketer's selection for the national team.

The case against Akram Saifi and two others have been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla's Close Aide Accused Of Taking ₹10 Lakh Bribe From UP Cricketer For Indian...

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla's Close Aide Accused Of Taking ₹10 Lakh Bribe From UP Cricketer For Indian...

'Nitish Reddy's Father Left Job For Son's Career': Hanuma Vihari Reveals After SRH Youngster's...

'Nitish Reddy's Father Left Job For Son's Career': Hanuma Vihari Reveals After SRH Youngster's...

Watch: Heinrich Klassen's Glovework Brilliance To Dismiss Shikhar Dhawan During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024...

Watch: Heinrich Klassen's Glovework Brilliance To Dismiss Shikhar Dhawan During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024...

VIDEO: Jaydev Unadkat Hammered For 26 Runs In Last Over Thriller In PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash

VIDEO: Jaydev Unadkat Hammered For 26 Runs In Last Over Thriller In PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad Post 182/9 After Nitish Reddy (64) Fireworks In...

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad Post 182/9 After Nitish Reddy (64) Fireworks In...