BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla's Close Aide Accused Of Taking ₹10 Lakh Bribe From UP Cricketer For Indian Team Selection; FIR Lodged

The close of Board of Control for Cricket for India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla's close aide, Akram Saifi, has been accused of cheating a Uttar Pradesh cricketer in the name of selecting him for the Indian Cricket Team.

The case has been registered against Akram Saifi and two others by Uttar Pradesh police for cheating and defrauding a UP cricketer for falsely promising him his selection into Team India. As per the report, the accused allegedly took the bride of INR 10 lakh on the pretext of the player's place in the India squad.

However, Uttar Pradesh player was threatened by one of the three accused when he demanded the refund of the money when he didn't fulfill his promise of the cricketer's selection for the national team.

A case registered against Akram Saifi, a close aide of BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla, two others over charges of cheating and fraud in the name of selection of a UP player in the India cricket team. The accsued allegedly took Rs 10 lakh in the name of selection. The deal didn't come… pic.twitter.com/GDiqjgCwl6 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 10, 2024

The case against Akram Saifi and two others have been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).