'Christian Horner Is Playing Victim': Max Verstappen's Father Jos Wants Red Bull Team Principal Removed

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's father, Jos, recently criticised Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner amidst allegations of "inappropriate behavior" by a female employee.

Horner was cleared of the accusations last week after a three-week internal investigation led by an external attorney. The investigation stemmed from allegations Horner vehemently denied.

WhatsApp chat leaks

However, just a day later, leaked WhatsApp texts and images purportedly showing conversations between Horner and the complainant were circulated to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, other team principals, and members of the media. The source of the leak remained anonymous.

Red Bull put controversies aside to win at Bahrain

The ensuing controversy has created tension within the Red Bull team, although there was no visible impact during the opening race weekend in Bahrain, where Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez secured the top-two podium spots, maintaining their dominance in F1.

Max's father concerned about team future

Jos Verstappen expressed concerns about the ongoing situation, stating, “There is tension here while he remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems," as reported by the Daily Mail after the Bahrain Grand Prix.

While some quarters have accused Jos Verstappen of trying to remove Horner from his position, the 51-year-old father of Red Bull’s three-time world champion refuted the claims, stating, “That wouldn’t make sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?”

Red Bull rallying behind Horner

Despite the controversy, Horner affirmed his confidence in continuing to lead the team after the race on Saturday.

He is reportedly still supported by Chalerm Yoovidhya, who holds a 51% share of Red Bull GmbH, the team’s parent company, with the Thai businessman joining Horner on the grid on Saturday.