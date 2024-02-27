WATCH: Max Verstappen Races World's 'Fastest' Filming Drone In His Red Bull F1 Car At Over 300 Kmph

Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula One world champion, recently engaged in an exhilarating face-off with the world's fastest drone at the iconic Silverstone circuit, delivering unprecedented visual spectacle for F1 enthusiasts.

Crafted by a company named Dutch Drone Gods, this groundbreaking first-person-view (FPV) drone has set a new benchmark as the fastest-ever filming drone.

Accelerating to an astonishing 300 Kmph in just 4 seconds, it boasts a remarkable top speed of 350 Kmph.

In a thrilling pursuit, the drone seamlessly tracked Verstappen during his inaugural lap in the latest RB20 on the renowned track that annually hosts the British Grand Prix.

The resulting footage from this high-speed encounter is captivating F1 fans worldwide.

Developed in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the drone features lightweight aerodynamic fairings and structurally optimized motor mount arms, effectively reducing its total mass by approximately 10 percent.

The synergy between technology and speed has left enthusiasts in awe.

“I never thought I’d see a drone going that quick just for camera footage. I didn’t know it was following me whilst driving in the wet, and it was very close to me in some places.

"I was really surprised at how quickly it could keep up, and also how close it could get in the corners. It gives a bit of a different perspective to watching Formula One," the three-time world champion said after the session.

The footage was also the result of months of preparation, as the Dutch Drone Gods tried out the idea at numerous F1 tracks with drivers Liam Lawson and David Coulthard.