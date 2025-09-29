Chris Woakes Retires From International Cricket After Being Snubbed From England's Ashes Squad

Chris Woakes. | (Image Credits: X)

England allrounder Chris Woakes on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, saying that he’ll continue to play county cricket and explore franchise opportunities in the future.

Woakes, 36, has represented England in 217 games since his debut in 2013. He took three wickets at Lord's against New Zealand, helping England win the 2019 ICC Men's World Cup.

He was also part of England's 2022 World Cup victory, which saw them win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in Melbourne.

“The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket,” Woakes said in a statement he shared on X.

“Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become life long friends, are things I look back on with greatest pride.

“Making my debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but Time flies when you are having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever.

“To my Mum and Dad, my wife Amie and are girls Laila and Evie, thank you for your unwavering love, support and sacrifices over the years. None of this would have been possible without you.

“To the fans… my coaches, teammates and everyone behind the scenes - both with England and Warwickshire, who helped me play for my country- your guidance and friendship has meant the world.

“I look forward to continuing to play county cricket and exploring more franchise opportunities in the near future,” he concluded.

In Test cricket, he played 62 matches, taking 192 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls, and scored a Test century against India at Lord's in 2018.

In ODIs, he has taken 173 wickets in 122 matches, and in 33 T20 Internationals, he claimed 31 wickets.

"He has been a gentleman off the field" - Richard Thompson

ECB Chair, Richard Thompson, said, "The images of Chris walking out to bat with his arm in a sling to try and win a Test match this summer reflected how much he cared about playing for his country and being the best team-mate he could be.

“He has been a gentleman off the field, with the skills and fierce determination to win on it, regularly rising to the occasion on the biggest stage with bat as well as ball. There are so many special memories, from brilliance with the new ball in the 2019 World Cup and winning the T20 World Cup in 2022 to his series-changing impact in the 2023 Men’s Ashes which earned him the player of the series honour.

“We are indebted to have players like Chris represent England and I want to thank and congratulate him for everything he has done in an England shirt for the past 14 years.”