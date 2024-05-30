 'Choose The Coach Wisely: Sourav Ganguly Urges BCCI After Gautam Gambhir Becomes Frontrunner To Replace Rahul Dravid
'Choose The Coach Wisely: Sourav Ganguly Urges BCCI After Gautam Gambhir Becomes Frontrunner To Replace Rahul Dravid

'Choose The Coach Wisely: Sourav Ganguly Urges BCCI After Gautam Gambhir Becomes Frontrunner To Replace Rahul Dravid

Sourav Ganguly has called for the BCCI to choose their coach wisely to replace Rahul Dravid in the role.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Sourav Ganguly and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has posted a cryptic tweet regarding as the BCCI is on the hunt for its next head coach. The Kolkata-born former cricketer has took to X and has advised the apex body of cricket in India to pick the coach wisely, given how important a role it plays in shaping a player's future.

With Rahul Dravid set to depart following the 2024 T20 World Cup 2024, the BCCI is on the hunt for his successor. While Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting have distanced themselves from the role, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed that the pair were not approached for the role in the first role. Instead, Gautam Gambhir has emerged as the frontrunner for the role.

Ganguly took to X and wrote:

"The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely…"

Gautam Gambhir yet to have a role of a coach:

While Gambhir's stocks have exponentially increased after Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2024 win, the former opener has only acted as a mentor thus far. Hence, the BCCI might be slightly skeptical in appointing him as a coach.

Dravid has produced decent results since replacing Ravi Shastri in the role after the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the former Indian captain hasn't been able to break India's ICC trophy jinx thus far. The T20 World Cup 2024 will be his final opportunity.

