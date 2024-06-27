'Chin Up Rashid Khan & Boys': Fans Laud Afghanistan For Their Performance Despite Losing T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Comprehensively

Afghanistan national cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Despite a meek surrender in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final against South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, netizens have lauded Afghanistan's performance throughout the competition. Several users have claimed how proud the team has made them after reaching the semi-final of a World Cup tournament for the first time.

The 1st semi-final of this year's event was a damp squib as South African bowlers ran riot after Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan elected to bat first. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Anrich Nortje gave no breathing space to the Afghan batters in an innings that lasted only 11.5 overs, bundling out for 56. Azmatullah Omarzai was the only Afghan batter to reach double-figures, top-scoring with 10.

However, it has been a memorable World Cup for Rashid Khan and co., beating three full-member nations, including Australia and New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Afghanistan's performance in T20 World Cup 2024:

Never easy to accept that you played so well throughout your campaign but couldn't pass the final hurdles. chin up Afghanistan.#T20WorldCup #afgvssa#indvseng — Zidane (@saeedali296) June 27, 2024

Bad luck today for Afghanistan. Well played whole tournament and go through for the semis. But one bad day can't judge you are all Afghanistan team played expenily well. Heartbrek 💔🇦🇫 tough luck today. For Afghanistanis. Next time u well come and show what can u do. — Manoj gandhi (@manoj47086) June 27, 2024

Journey ends for team Afghanistan! 🇦🇫

😌

It was a very wonderful trip There is no doubt that you played very well but today was not your day and I am sorry for that, Next time you will definitely play well and make up for this shortcoming.

- A T20 World Cup Semis for the first… pic.twitter.com/EEUFuc31ko — ®️𝐉𝐄𝐒𝐇 𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐃𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐘 (@Rajesh__Godara) June 27, 2024

AFGHANISTAN TEAM YOU HAVE WON HEARTS...!!!! ❤️



They way you guys played, they way you guys showed the courage in this T20 WC & even last ODI WC was just Phenomenal - Thank You, Afghanistan Cricket and good luck for the future. 🇦🇫#T20IWorldCup #T20WorldCup #Semifinal pic.twitter.com/6KjJ2erqsI — TheCric.Zone (@PrateekTel90168) June 27, 2024

This Afghanistan team is all heart 🇦🇫💙#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ezbtqF9HMX — Smart Rahish (@SmartRahish) June 27, 2024

Afghanistan played brilliant cricket. They just need to improve their batting. Their bowling is top level, but they need to enhance their batting skills a bit more… — Jabbar Chaudhary (@Jabbar_Ch_) June 27, 2024

I felt like crying for #Afghanistan today. Poor luck, but you guys played really well. Keep up the good work. — Concerned_Citizen (@Awake15792945) June 27, 2024

Afganistan I’m so proud of you. The sheer enthusiasm and will you have shown will always be remembered. Rashid, you are one of the best captains ever. The way this man has delivered when in need of runs or wickets has been extraordinarily.

Dil Dil Afghanistan 🇦🇫 #AFGvSA — Vhehehe (@Vaishna06539990) June 27, 2024

No issue Afghanistan played like fearless lions and reaching the semi final is no easy task who knows next world they may reach the finals love and respect from India 💯💯💯#SAvAFG — srimanta majumdar (@really_Srimanta) June 27, 2024

To all those celebrating Afghanistan Semi Final defeat..



aaj Afghanistan cricket ka khatama nahi balkay shuruwat hui hai.. Chin up Rashid Khan & boys!



You guys have made yourself proud. You guys will come back harder in 2026! #AfghanistanCricket pic.twitter.com/p6ba7JwXgt — Syed Ali Imran (@syedaliimran) June 27, 2024

"We will accept playing a semi-final and losing to a top side like Africa" - Rashid Khan

At the post-match presentation, Rashid Khan reflected that the conditions were tough for batting, but equally praised the South African bowlers. The youngster also stated how much have Afghanistan enjoyed this tournament and hope to come back strongly.

"It was tough, tough for us as a team. We might have done better but the conditions didn't allow us to do what we wanted. That's how T20 cricket is, you need to be ready for all conditions. I think they bowled really well. I think we got good success in this tournament because the seamers bowled really well, you need good starts. We have enjoyed this tournament. We will accept playing a semi-final and losing to a top side like Africa."

South Africa will either face India or England in the final.