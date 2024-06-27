'Chin Up Rashid Khan & Boys': Fans Laud Afghanistan For Their Performance Despite Losing T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Comprehensively

Despite a meek surrender in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final against South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, netizens have lauded Afghanistan's performance throughout the competition. Several users have claimed how proud the team has made them after reaching the semi-final of a World Cup tournament for the first time.
The 1st semi-final of this year's event was a damp squib as South African bowlers ran riot after Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan elected to bat first. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Anrich Nortje gave no breathing space to the Afghan batters in an innings that lasted only 11.5 overs, bundling out for 56. Azmatullah Omarzai was the only Afghan batter to reach double-figures, top-scoring with 10.
However, it has been a memorable World Cup for Rashid Khan and co., beating three full-member nations, including Australia and New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Here's how the netizens have reacted to Afghanistan's performance in T20 World Cup 2024:
"We will accept playing a semi-final and losing to a top side like Africa" - Rashid Khan
At the post-match presentation, Rashid Khan reflected that the conditions were tough for batting, but equally praised the South African bowlers. The youngster also stated how much have Afghanistan enjoyed this tournament and hope to come back strongly.
"It was tough, tough for us as a team. We might have done better but the conditions didn't allow us to do what we wanted. That's how T20 cricket is, you need to be ready for all conditions. I think they bowled really well. I think we got good success in this tournament because the seamers bowled really well, you need good starts. We have enjoyed this tournament. We will accept playing a semi-final and losing to a top side like Africa."
South Africa will either face India or England in the final.