'Aggressive Rabada Equals Winning SA Team': Dale Steyn Lauds South Africa Pacer For His Bowling Brilliance vs England In T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Clash

Kagiso Rabada aggressive celebration after dismissing Liam Livingstone | Credits: Twitter

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn heaped a massive praise on Kagiso Rabada for his bowling brilliance in Proteas' seven-wicket win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday, June 22.

After posting a total of 163/6, South Africa's bowling attack restricted England to 156/6 despite fireworks from Harry Brook (53) and Liam Livingstone (3) in the crucial stages of the match. By the end of the 17th over, England were in a winning position, requiring 25 off 18 balls to win the match.

However, Kagiso Rabada's bowling in the 18th over, where he conceded just 4 runs and picked a crucial wicket of Liam Livingstone, turned the tables around for South Africa. In the final over, Anrich Nortje dismissed Harry Brook to secure the victory for the Proteas.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Dale Steyn said that aggressive bowling by Kagiso Rabada is essential for South Africa's win.

"An aggressive Rabada equals a winning SA team. When he gives a f**k, and he showed that today, we inevitably win." former South Africa pacer wrote on X.