Video: Mark Wood's Catch Ruled Not-Out In ENG vs SA T20 World Cup Super 8 Match, England Bowler Argues With Umpire

Mark Wood. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England pacer Mark Wood's catch at deep backward square leg was ruled not out by the 3rd umpire in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match against South Africa at Gros Islet in St. Lucia. The right-arm speedster was visibly unhappy as the umpire thought his fingers were not beneath the ball and got into an argument with the official.

The incident occurred in the 9th over as Buttler introduced his trump card Adil Rashid to nip out the dangerous Quinton de Kock. The leggie followed De Kock to the leg-side and De Kock helped himself towards the leg-side. Wood crouched to his left and took the catch, thereby celebrating the wicket, but the umpire wanted to double-check and sent it upstairs. According to the replays, the 3rd umpire felt the ball had touched the ground. With the 'Not out' sign displaying on the big screen, Buttler and Wood were unhappy.