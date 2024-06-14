ENG vs OMAN, T20 WC 2024: Bowlers, Skipper Jos Buttler Lead England to Convincing 8-Wicket Win to Keep Super 8 Hopes Alive

England Cricket Team | Credits: Twitter

Skipper Jos Buttler and the bowlers ensured that England's hopes for Super 8 qualification remain alive by defeating Oman in the T20 World Cup Group B match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday, June 14.

With a mere 48-run target, England didn't take much time as the defending champions chased it down in 3.1 overs. Jos Buttler led the Three Lions as he played an unbeaten innings of 24 off 8 balls, including 4 fours and a six, at an average of 300. While, Phil Salt scored 12 and Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten on 8.

For Oman, Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah were the only wicket-takers. Bilal was the worst bowler as he registered the figures of 1/36 with an economy rate of 18 in 2 overs. Oman are already out of the Super 8 race and their campaign ended without a win in the group stage of the tournament.

Chasing a modest target of 51 runs, Opener Phil Salt smashed two sixes on the consecutive balls before he was bowled out by Bilal Khan at 12/1. Then, Will Jacks had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 5 at 20/2.

Thereafter, Jos Buttler was joined by Jonny Bairstow to carry on England's run-chase. In the third over, Buttler took Bilal Khan to the cleaners as he smashed for 22 runs, including 4 fours and a six. With just 2 runs required to win, England skipper hit a four off Fayyaz Butt to take the team past the finishing line.

Along with this win, England also boosted their NRR from -1.80 TO +3.80 in order to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the Super 8.

England bowlers dismantle Oman's batting

Earlier, England bowlers didn't show any leniency to Oman's batters as they dismantled their line-up. The pace bowling duo of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer ran through and combined picked four wickets to reduce Oman to 25/4 in 6 overs.

Then, Adil Rashid picked the first wicket of his spell to topple Oman further and left them reeling at 25/5 in 6.1 overs. In the 8th over, Mark Wood was brought into the attack picked his third wicket in Ayaan Khan at 32/6 . Rashid ran through Oman's lower-order and picked three wickets in Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt and Kaleemullah to reduce them from 32/6 to 47/9.

Jofra Archer picked the England's final wicket by dismissing Bilal Khan for a golden duck to bundle out for a mere 47 runs in 13.2 overs.

Adil Rashid was the best bowler for England as he registered the figures of 4/11 with an economy rate of 2.80 in four overs.