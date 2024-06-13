BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Aryan Dutt Strikes Twice To Leave Bangladesh In Trouble Inside Powerplay

BAN vs NED Preview

Bangladesh and the Netherlands will battle to stay in contention for the Super Eight stage in their pivotal Group D match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at Kingstown on Thursday, June 13.

In this highly competitive group, South Africa has already secured a spot in the Super Eight. The remaining slot is fiercely contested by Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Live Updates:

Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

8 pm - Netherlands captain Scott Edwards wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Bangladesh in St Vincent.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pitch Report

"There's a strong wind - 17 km/hr, that'll be a factor for captains and bowlers. Dimensions - 67m (hitting into the end) and 61m square boundaries, 76m straight down the ground. We are going to get some good carry. The pitch is very nice and hard. There's a decent grass covering and a bit of greenness to the gras as well. The ball is going to carry through. It's going to be a better surface. The ball is going to come on more than what we've seen so far in this tournament. If I was a captain and if I had to win the toss, I'd still bowl first. Little bit unpredictable, there haven't been games that have happened here in the T20 format since 2013. Morning game, there might still be a little bit of moisture. Win the toss, have a bowl first, see what it does. It's going to play better than what we have seen so far," reckon Alan Wilkins and Shaun Pollock.

Squads

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar