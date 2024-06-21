 T20 WC 2024: Mitchell Starc Surpasses Lasith Malinga To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In World Cups During AUS vs BAN Super 8 Match
Mitchell Starc is just five wickets away from achieving the milestone of becoming the first bowler to take 100 scalps in the history of World Cups.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Mitchell Starc | Credits: Twitter

Australia star pacer Mitchell Starc added another feather to his illustrious international career during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 clash against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday, June 21.

Starc became the leading wicket-taker in the history of World Cups (ODI and T20I). The 34-year-old surpassed the former Sri Lanka fast bowling legend's tally of 94 wickets to top the chart of the leading wicket-takers in the World Cups. The left-arm pacer achieved this remarkable feat when he dismissed Tanzid Hasan for a duck on the third ball of the first over of Bangladesh's batting.

The 2021 T20 World Cup winner is just five wickets away from achieving the milestone of becoming the first bowler to take 100 scalps in the history of World Cups.

Mitchell Starc boasts 65 wickets in the ODI World Cup, making him the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia after the legendary Glenn McGrath (71) and the third overall after McGrath and former Sri Lankan spin bowling legend Muthiah Muralitharan (68). Starc currently holds of taking the most wickets in a single edition of the ODI World Cup, with 27 scalps in 2019.

In T20 World Cup, the left-arm pacer has 30 wickets in his kitty. Mitchell Starc has the third-joint most wickets for Australia alongside Mitchell Johnson in a single edition of the tournament, with 10 wickets in 2012.

