Chelsea vs Manchester City: Where and when to watch the Premier League fixture live in India

Manchester City will visit Stamford Bridge for their Premier League fixture against Chelsea on June 25. The Pep Guardiola side will be looking forward to delay Liverpool's title celebration with a win against the Blues, as anything below a win will grant the title to the Reds.

Currently, there is 23-point gap between Liverpool and Manchester City. If the latter -- who have played one less game than the Reds -- fail to win against Chelsea, the title-race will be officially over, more than it already is. A draw will reduce the point gap to 22 and there is no way the Pep Guardiola side can catch up to that in the remaining games.

However, if Man City manages to beat the Frank Lampard side, Liverpool will just have to win one game.

And Liverpool's next Premier League fixture is, in fact, against Manchester City on July 2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will aim to tighten their grip over the top four spot as fifth place Manchester United, and sixth place Wolves are just two points below with 49 points each.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Chelsea vs Manchester City take place?

The match will take place on Thursday, June 25 (Friday, June 26 in India), 2020.

Where will the Chelsea vs Manchester City match take place?

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

What time will the Chelsea vs Manchester City match begin?

The match will begin at 12:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Chelsea vs Manchester City match in India?

StarSports and StarSports HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Chelsea vs Manchester City match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Jio TV and Hotstar for premium users.