e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Chelsea sale: LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly signs purchase agreement to buy EPL club

Chelsea sale: LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly signs purchase agreement to buy EPL club

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

Chelsea team celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League | AFP
Chelsea team celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League | AFP
Advertisement

A consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital has reportedly signed a purchase agreement to buy English football club Chelsea.

The European champions confirmed that terms had been agreed for the new ownership group led by Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss to purchase the club in a deal reportedly worth around £4.25bn.

The proposal will now need the approval of the UK government and the Premier League.

In a statement provided to Sky News, Chelsea said: "The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals.”

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Everton's Richarlison throws flare at fans during win over Chelsea Watch Video: Everton's Richarlison throws flare at fans during win over Chelsea

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:58 AM IST