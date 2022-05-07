Chelsea sale: LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly signs purchase agreement to buy EPL club

A consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital has reportedly signed a purchase agreement to buy English football club Chelsea.

The European champions confirmed that terms had been agreed for the new ownership group led by Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss to purchase the club in a deal reportedly worth around £4.25bn.

The proposal will now need the approval of the UK government and the Premier League.

In a statement provided to Sky News, Chelsea said: "The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals.”

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:58 AM IST