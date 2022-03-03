Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic says he's selling club

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic said he's selling the Premier League club as it is in the "best interest of the club".

In a statement released by the club, the Russian billionaire said, "The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club."

Read the full statement here:

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:09 AM IST