Chelsea footballer Marcos Alonso enjoys holiday with hot friend Carolina Stramare

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
Carolina Stramare | Pic: Instagram

Chelsea football star Marco Alonso has hit the holiday mode by relaxing on a luxury yacht in Ibiza.

According to a report in the British tabloid, The Sun, Alonso is enjoying his time with his friends which include Miss Italia 2019 Carolina Stramare.

Also called the Italian Megan Fox, Carolina was seen donning a red bikini onboard the yacht.

Former pageant winner Carolina has been compared to Fox by the Italian media for her resemblance to the Hollywood star.

Carolina, 23, is a social media star with 400,000 Instagram followers, and has been romantically linked with Juventus football star Dusan Vlahovic.

Alonso, 31, and his friends also took their jet skis out for a spin as the sun shone brightly.

The left-back is eyeing a move to Spanish giants Barcelona this summer. The deal is likely to be done by the end of July.

