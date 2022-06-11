Ex-England footballer Michael Owen fumes after watching daughter share bed with man on TV show

Michael Owen with daughter Gemma | Pic: Instagram

Former England and Liverpool football star Michael Owen has expressed anger after watching his daughter, Gemma get in bed with a man on a reality TV show and has warned her about getting physical.

Gemma, who is part of Love Island, a British reality TV show where a group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their life, was seen sharing a bed with an Italian model.

Michael admitted it was uncomfortable watching his daughter in a bed with a man.

"It’s not something any father wants to watch, is it?" Michael told the British news portal Daily Mail.

"I said to [my wife] Louise, 'do they really have to sleep together, like in the same bed?'. She said 'yes'. I said “I did not bank on this' "

"Luckily for me, there was no physical contact. Gemma had her back to the guy. There was space between them. I thought, “Good girl”. No father wants to see physical contact, do they? I certainly don’t."

The English Premier League winner with Manchester United revealed the one thing he doesn't want to see his daughter doing.

"If there is physical contact I think I’ll be throwing something at the screen. I don’t want to see her kissing. Do not make me see kissing," Michael said.