Euro 2020: Check out how Pele, Owen, Sturridge reacted to Mbappe's missed penalty

Bucharest, June 29: The footballing world was left dazed following world champions France's defeat to Switzerland 4-5 in the penalty shootout during the Euro 2020 round-of-16 match here on Monday night.

Switzerland knocked France out of the tournament to secure a quarter-final clash against Spain after Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer denied French striker Kylian Mbappe's spot kick in the shootout.

Both teams were tied 3-3 at the end of extra time.

England footballer-turned-commentator Gary Lineker went all out to congratulate Switzerland on their achievement, posting a series of tweets to appreciate manager Vladimir Petkovic's boys.

"What a game. What a tournament. What a day. What a Sommer," tweeted the football great, appreciating Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer's save.