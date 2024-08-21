‘Champions Trophy 2025 Will Be Held Out Of Pakistan’: Memes Galore As Jay Shah All Set To Become New ICC Chairman

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is reportedly set to become the next chairman of International Cricket Council. The current chairman of ICC, Greg Barclay second term at the helm will come to an 30th of November and has opted out for the 3rd team.

The New Zealand-based attorney Barclay has completed 4 years of his term as the chairman of the International Cricket Council. Greg Barclay was first elected to the post of ICC chairman in 2020 before he was re-elected for a second term in 2022. As per the statement by ICC. Barclay won't pursue for the third term as he will step down after his second term comes to an end.

With Greg Barclay's 2nd term coming to an end in November, reports emerged that Jay Shah is likely to be the next chairman of the International Cricket Council. The BCCI secretary is a frontrunner for the role and reportedly he has the support of Australia and England.

Though Jay Shah and BCCI haven't officially announced about contesting election for the ICC chairman role, the speculations are rife that the BCCI secretary is expected to be at the helm of the world's governing body for cricket. With reports of Jay Shah likely to take over as the head of ICC, the netizens sparked meme fest.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), netizens heavily trolled the Pakistan Cricket Board over the possibility of next year's Champions Trophy moving out of Pakistan once Jay Shah becomes the ICC chairman. Some of the fans hilariously said that Shah will have scripted plan against Pakistan.

Jay Shah has been considered a strong contender to be at the helm of ICC as its president, given his growing influence and growing stature in the world of cricket administration. If Shah, 35, becomes the next ICC chairman, he will become the youngest ever to hold the post at the world's governing body for cricket.

Jay Shah was appointed as the secretary of the BCCI in 2019 and he was re-elected to the same post in 2022. During Shah's tenure as the BCCI, he came up with several initiatives, including pay parity in Indian cricket, introducing the Women's Premier League and the first season was played in 2022, increasing the pension of the retired Indian cricketers and several others.