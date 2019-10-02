Champions League: Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg – live stream and where to watch in India

Liverpool will face off against Red Bull Salzburg in a blockbuster match tonight.

Time of kick-off: 12:30 AM IST on October 3

TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD and HD

Live Stream: Sony Liv App for Premium Users

Venue: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England

Probable starting line-ups

Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Red Bull Salzburg: Stankovic, Kristensen, Onguene, Wober, Ulmer, Mwepu, Junuzovic, Minamino, Szoboszlai, Daka, Hwang.

UEFA Champions League 2019, Group E match, Liverpool will face Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield Stadium in England on Wednesday. In the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Salzburg is currently on top of Group E chart after thrashing K.R.C. Genk by 6-2 in their Champions League opener two weeks ago, while LIverpool are under pressure to bounce back with a win after losing 2-0 at Napoli.

Liverpool have an additional profit as the match against RB Salzburg is at their home ground, with Klopp's men unbeaten at Anfield stadium in the Premier League or Champions League since April 2017.