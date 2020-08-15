Champions League highlights: Bayern Munich destroy Barcelona 8-2 to advance to semifinals; coach Quique Setien sacked

Bayern Munich stunned Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-final on Friday (local time) at the Estadio da Luz Stadium here to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.

In the match, Barcelona conceded four goals in the first half of the match for the first time in the Champions League.

Barcelona ended up conceding more than eight goals in a game for the first time since losing 8-0 to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey's last 16-match in 1946.

The match between Bayern and Barcelona got off to a fiery start as it saw two goals in the first seven minutes.