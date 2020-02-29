'Champions League games are difficult': Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo after suffering defeat against Lyon in first-leg

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has termed Champions League as the 'hardest competition' in football.

"The Champions League is the hardest competition in football. All the teams are difficult," the club's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

Juventus was defeated 1-0 by Lyon in their round of 16 first leg on Thursday. Despite admitting they are not happy, Ronaldo said Juventus are confident of changing the results in the second leg and proceeding to the next round.