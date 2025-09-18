Champions League 2025: Diego Simeone Given Red Card During Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Match After Altercation With Fans; Video

Image: X

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was shown a red card for having words with the Anfield crowd during the Champions League match against Liverpool on Wednesday night (Thursday, September 18). The altercation occurred in the midst of wild celebrations over the last-gasp goal from Virgil van Dijk in the 92nd minute.

Simione reacts to the red card

Simeone, while speaking to Movistar reacted to the red card incident, stating, “There is a lot of talk about taking care, but they (fans) were shouting insults through the whole game from behind the bench. And I cannot say anything as I am a coach.

"Obviously my reaction is not justifiable, I insulted him. But it was 90 minutes of being insulted the whole time. Then you turn around, when your opponent has scored, and they are still insulting you. It is not that easy.”

He added,"The referee understood the situation. I hope that a team like Liverpool can improve that part. When they identify the person who did this, it should have its consequences. But he who needs to stay calm, and take the insults, is me. In my place you just have to take it."

Liverpool clinch nailbiting win over Atletico Madrid

Liverpool scored two goals in the first six minutes, courtesy of Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, to take control of the match. However, Marcos Llorent put the English champions on back foot with a goal on the brink of half-time.

The Spaniard, whose scoring form at Anfield is nothing short of sublime, levelled the score in the 81st minute when his volley deflected past Alisson. That was the Spaniard’s seventh Champions League goal in his career. However, it was Liverpool who ultimately got away with three points with a strike in stoppage time.