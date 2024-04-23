'Chalo Chalo': David Warner Shows Excitement For Aadhar Card In Hilarious Viral Video Shared By Delhi Capitals

David Warner (R). | (Credits: Screengrab)

Delhi Capitals' official social media handle posted a hilarious video of David Warner readily agreeing to make an Aadhar card for himself. With several Indian fans, including former opening batter Aakash Chopra endorsing Warner multiple times for the same, the Capitals decided to upload a hilarious video surrounding the same.

Warner is arguably one of the most-loved overseas players in India and has massive fan following in Hyderabad, mainly due to his exploits for the SunRisers Hyderabad over the years. The southpaw also captained the Orange Army to their first and only title in 2016 and have been a consistent team under him, reaching the playoffs on multiple occasions.

Finallyyyyyy, Warner now has a _______? 👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/gDoCtT62eA — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 23, 2024

David Warner's struggles co-incide with Delhi Capitals' in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter hasn't been at his best in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The Aussie opener has only managed 167 runs in 7 matches at 23.85 alongside a solitary half-century. Warner will also want to improve his strike rate, which is currently 135.77.

The Delhi Capitals' campaign also remains in danger of fizzing out in the group stage yet again as they have lost 5 matches out of 8. Their latest defeat came in Delhi to the SunRisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, as they piled on 266 in 20 overs after explosive knocks from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

While the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel played well for the Capitals, the target eventually proved to be too steep, losing by 67 runs.