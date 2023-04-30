Caught On Camera: Dhawal Kulkarni draws criticism for prioritising posing for camera over assisting injured woman

Indian cricketer Dhawal Kulkarni is facing backlash after a video of him went viral on social media. In the video, captured by paparazzi during his dinner with the Mumbai Indians’ team, a woman stumbled and fell down in his vicinity. Instead of immediately helping her, Kulkarni apparently chose to pose for the camera. This act drew criticism from many online users who condemned his actions and mocked him for his lack of concern towards the lady.

Kulkarni faces the wrath for lack of humanity

The Instagram video was shared by Instant Bollywood, which showed Kulkarni walking towards a restaurant for the dinner. As he passed by, a woman exiting the restaurant stumbled over the subway barricades and fell to the ground while on her phone. Despite witnessing the incident, Kulkarni decided to pose for the camera instead of rushing to the woman’s aid. This action was heavily criticized by online users after the video surfaced online.

Netizens take notice of incident

Many social media users expressed disappointment in Kulkarni's behavior, with one commenting that it was sad that he chose to pose for the camera instead of finding out if the woman was okay. Another user suggested that if someone falls, one should either help them or take selfies. A third user lambasted Kulkarni, stating that there was no use in being famous if he did not help the girl and instead chose to pose in front of the media.

Despite the criticism, Kulkarni has not yet issued a statement or responded to the backlash. On the cricket front, he registered himself for the player auction in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons but did not receive any offers from teams. In the 2022 IPL season, he worked as a Hindi commentator for Star Sports but has now switched to the Jio Cinema Marathi commentary team for the 2023 IPL season.