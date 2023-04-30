IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS: Dhoni smashes Sam Curran for two sixes as Chennai post fighting total against Punjab Kings; WATCH

MS Dhoni wrapped up Chennai Super Kings' innings in his trademark style by smashing two sixes in the last two balls against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk stadium on Sunday. Dhoni sent big buck signing Sam Curran to the cleaners, smashing the first six over backward point and launching the second one into the stands over mid-wicket. Dhoni's electric cameo helped Chennai post a fighting total of 200.

Earlier, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave Chennai a pacy start as the home side capitalized on the power play. Gaikwad eventually fell to Sikander Raza for 37 runs.

Conway held fort and kept the run-rate going alongside Shivam Dube, who continued his power hitting to smash two sixes as Chennai looked to keep the momentum going. Dube eventually fell for 28 runs, with Arshdeep Singh cramping the power hitter for space to dismiss him.

Conway continued the onslaught, and the New Zealander ended his innings scoring 92 runs from just 52 balls, striking at 176.92.

Earlier Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Punjab Kings.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh