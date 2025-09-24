Carabao Cup: Liverpool Striker Hugo Ekitike Issues Apology After Getting Sent Off For Removing Jersey Against Southampton; Video

Image: Hugo Ekitike/Instagram

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike was handed red card for celebrating a goal by removing his jersey. Ekitike had already been booked for dissent when he punched the ball away after a decision went against him. In the end Premier League champions edged past Southampton 2-1 at Anfield to reach the fourth round. Ekitike will miss Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace through suspension

Ekitike apologises for redcard

The Liverpool striker issued an apology for stupid red card against Southampton in Carabao Cup. Taking to Instagram he wrote, "I was so excited tonight to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match... The emotion got the better of me tonight. My apologies to all the Red family. Thanks to the fans who always support as and to my teammates for secured this victory! #Reds."

Ekitike's apology came after Slot made it clear he was less than impressed with his striker's actions. "The first one (yellow card) was already needless and to a certain extent stupid because you have to control your emotions. So yeah, needless, not smart, you call it stupid and I call it stupid."

Liverpool go past Southampton

Alexander Isak scored the team's first goal in the 43rd minute before being withdrawn at halftime. Will Still's Southampton will lament lost opportunities. Leo Scienza managed to head wide from close range with the goal gaping after Adam Armstrong struck the crossbar in the first half.

Federico Chiesa forced goalie Alex McCarthy into an error on minute forty-three, punishing those wasted chances. The visitors remained brave even though the goal should have calmed the hosts.

Southampton got their reward midway through the second half when Wataru Endo misjudged a defensive header from a corner. Shea Charles, a substitute, scored the team's first goal after the ball fell to him.

As the match progressed towards the final stage, a precise pass from Andy Robertson found Chiesa running behind the Saints' defence. After excellent control, the forward squared for Ekitike to finish into an empty net.